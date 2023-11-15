34
Nastiest Bravo Breakups Through The Years

135 1 minute read

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke ended their 23 years of marriage with a divorce in October 2022. The pair dated for five years before tying the knot, and they share seven children: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Caden, Curren, Koa, and Hazel.

According to the court documents filed in an Orange County court, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. She requested shared legal custody but wanted physical custody of the children and visitation for her estranged husband.

Braunwyn also requested spousal support and division of personal property on top of her demand that Sean pay her legal fees.

“Those who have followed our story probably aren’t surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a ‘modern family’ is,” she told People. “For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that’s all I will share as I navigate this new chapter.”

The pair started dating other women while they remained married.


