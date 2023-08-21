Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Tops Billboard for Third Consecutive Week, Moves 93K Units in Vinyl

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA will rule the Billboard chart for a third consecutive week. The latest album from Travis Scott will bring in 185,000 copies in the past week, becoming the first album to have three straight weeks at the top since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

The third week ties Scott’s personal reign as Astroworld sat on top of the Billboard 200 for three weeks in 2018.

In the week ending August 17, Utopia earned 185,000 equivalent album units, of which album sales made up 99,000 (an increase of 169%), SEA units made up 86,000 (a decrease of 22%, or 124.13 million on-demand official streams of the streaming set’s 19 songs), and TEA units made up a minuscule amount (a decrease of 38%).

Due in part to a promotional offer at Scott’s official webstore, which reduced the Utopia vinyl LP’s price from $50 to just $5 for a limited time, the album’s sales increased in the set’s third week. Vinyl made up 93,000 of Utopia’s 99,000 sales for the week. With that amount, Utopia enjoyed its best vinyl sales week to date, the seventh-highest vinyl sales week for any album since Luminate started keeping track of sales in 1991, and the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album.

Travis Scott is getting ready to tour his new album, UTOPIA. Hitting Instagram, Scott announced that tour dates are on the way. “UTOPIA TOUR SOON, US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE, I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLL,” he wrote.

The tour is reported to start in September in Chicago and wrapping in November after Thanksgiving in Miami.

During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcast live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.

As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”

Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”

During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.

Travis Scott brings out Ye during his concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome 🌵🥵 “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West” 📹 IG: nike.kd#UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/vLg4hpGwlp — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) August 7, 2023





