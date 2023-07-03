34
46
11
50
48
9
23
30
16
5
3
39
14
45
21
40
13
31
28
43
33
10
35
29
1
22
8
49
44
7
25
32
38
37
18
24
47
4
15
26
2
20

D’Angelo Dropped His Debut LP ‘Brown Sugar’ 28 Years Ago

148 1 minute read

On this date in 1995, Richmond, Virginia native and neo-soul trailblazer Michael Eugene Archer a.k.a. D’Angelo released his debut album Brown Sugar on EMI Records.

This landmark project boasts production from the likes of A Tribe Called Quest’s DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Kedar Massenburg, Bob Power, and Tony Toni Tone’s Raphael Saadiq, however, the majority of the production including songwriting, arrangements, and instruments were put together by D’Angelo himself.

The album was regarded as a classic upon its release, receiving platinum certification less than a year later in February 1996.

Some of the album’s most memorable singles include the Smokey Robinson-influenced “Cruisin’,” the infamous caught in the act story of “Sh*t, D*mn, Motherf*cker”, the sweet serenade of “Lady” and of course, the timeless title track.

Super salute to D’Angelo, Kedar Massenburg and the rest of the team involved in this classic project.






Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Excessive rainfall: Tips for serious farmers – Tell Zimbabwe

Afdis Appoints Stanley Muchenje As New Managing Director

Kemar Highcon Returns With New Song ‘Grand Theft Auto’ After Florida Arrest

Kemar Highcon Returns With New Song ‘Grand Theft Auto’ After Florida Arrest

The Source |Timbaland Says R. Kelly Is Still The ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex-Trafficking Conviction

The Source |Timbaland Says R. Kelly Is Still The ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex-Trafficking Conviction

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo