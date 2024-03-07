Joyner Lucas Announces ‘Not Now I’m Busy’ Headlining Tour

Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has unveiled plans for his upcoming Not Now I’m Busy headlining tour, set to kick off on May 11 in Minneapolis at the Uptown Theater. The 24-city trek will feature special appearances from rappers Millyz and Dax.
The tour will include stops in major cities across the United States, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, as well as in Toronto, Canada. To cap off the cross-country tour, Joyner will revive Joyner Fest on June 22 at the DCU Center in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Joyner Fest, which previously took place in November 2021 at The Palladium, saw a sold-out crowd of 8,000 and served as a platform for Worcester’s emerging artists to showcase their talent.
Tickets for the Not Now I’m Busy tour will be available to the public on Joyner’s website starting Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be offered from Wednesday, March 6, through Thursday, March 7, at 10 p.m. local time.
The tour coincides with the release of Joyner’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Not Now I’m Busy, scheduled for March 22. Joyner recently unveiled the album’s artwork, generating further excitement among his fan base.
NOT NOW I’M BUSY – TOUR DATES
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit
May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s South Side Ballroom
June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center