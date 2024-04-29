Happy Birthday To New Orleans Hip Hop Pioneer Master P!

The Source Magazine sends a big born day shout out to the No Limit general

We want to give a big Happy Birthday shout out to Master P (aka Percy Miller), who was born on April 29, 1970 in the city New Orleans. He used money from a malpractice settlement to open No Limit Records, a store which became the multi-million dollar label and a household name.

His artists crowded the Hip Hop charts in the late 90s and Master P expanded his empire into film, sports management and socially conscious music. He’s constantly on the Forbes list for top earners in Hip Hop, but he made an awakening birthday post announcement on Instagram (@officialmasterp) that says praying and being thankful for his blessings is what keeps him grounded.

“Don’t wait to pray until you need something. Pray and be thankful everyday for your blessings. Amen. #GodisGood @masterpmasterclass”

Happy Born Day to Mr. Miller as he enjoys today and many more hereafter!






