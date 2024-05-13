Shaunie Henderson Clarifies Viral Memoir Excerpt About Shaquille O’Neal

Last week, a snippet from Shaunie Henderson’s upcoming memoir, “Undefeated,” shocked social media sending judgement her way. In the excerpt, Henderson admits she is uncertain about whether she ever truly loved her ex-husband, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. However, O’Neal’s response to the viral revelation was surprisingly understanding. “I understand,” he commented.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Henderson addresses the uproar surrounding the excerpt, asserting that her words were taken out of context. “My book is my truth,” she emphasizes. “Developing an opinion and a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people’s intelligence and unintelligence, right? There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context.”

Henderson, known for her role in the reality TV series “Basketball Wives,” expresses frustration over the misinterpretation of her words. “I’m not a word girl. I’m a character girl,” she states. “Since I’ve left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself.”

Regarding O’Neal’s response on social media, Henderson refrains from speaking on his behalf but asserts her ownership over her truth. “It’s my book, my truth, and it’s my legacy,” she affirms.

After the circulating controversy, Henderson shared a conversation with a friend who had experienced similar uncertainties in a past relationship. “It’s funny, another girlfriend called me and was like, ‘I know exactly what you were saying,’” Henderson reveals. Her friend’s revelation about understanding love later in life resonated deeply with Henderson, who admits to a similar journey.

While the viral excerpt sparked discussion and speculation, Henderson maintains that her memoir reflects her authentic experiences and emotions.

Will you be reading her memoir?





