WATCH: Drake Surprise Guests During Bun B’s Set In Houston

142 1 minute read

Drake is arguably the world’s most prominent artist, but he still shows loves when he can.

Throughout his career, in particular, he’s always shown love to the city of Houston.

Just a few days ago, Drizzy popped out at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the 2024 RodeoHouston show. The show boasted an all-star lineup of iconic acts such as Lil Jon, Rick Ross, Nelly, Ying-Yang Twins, E-40, Too $hort, and more. Of course, you can’t have a show in the city without the legends performing.

When it was time for Bun B to take the stage, a bunch of black SUVs pulled up to the venue… gifting fans with a show for the books.

The UGK rapper begins, “And to thank you for all that you’ve done for me and my family, I present to you, The Boy.” At this point, Drake getes out of one of the vehicles.

Bun B continues, “This is our newest resident, please make some noise for Drizzy Drake.”






