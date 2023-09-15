Spice Shares Deluxe Edition Of ‘Emancipated’ Album

The deluxe edition of Spice’s Billboard-charting sophomore album Emancipated is out now, with three new songs produced by Shaggy.

Good Taste, Bruk Out, and Feelin’ Good are the new additions to the project, which was initially released in August last year.

Emancipated was a follow-up to 2021’s 10, her debut album under VP Records, which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

“My historic Grammy nomination was a big deal – it was not a small thing!” said Spice in a release on Thursday. “To continue to wake up each day and do what I love, make music for my besties, means everything to me. My fans stuck with me through good and bad days, so this re-release of Emancipated, with bonus tracks, is a gift for them.”

Last year, the Queen Of Dancehall had summarized the album to DancehallMag as one that would “take you to a happy place.”

“It’s a burst of energy. Very versatile; so, it doesn’t matter what mood you’re in, there’s gonna be a song on the album that can capture it,” she had said. “So, I have energetic songs, I have something that is very calm, and mellow, something that is club banging, something that’s gonna make you get up and dance. It has all to fit your mood.”

Released independently via Stealth Music/Spice Official ENT, Emancipated debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Regggae Albums chart dated September 10, 2022, with the equivalent of 1500 total units sold in the US during its first week of release. This included 700 copies from pure album sales, and 1,100,000 from audio and video streams in the US, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

The tracks Tape Measure and Clap Clap both received video treatments.

When asked what she wanted to achieve with the album, Spice said that she hoped for it to take her to places she’s never been.

“When I say that, I’ve been to a lot of places throughout this universe; but I’m trying to see if this can take me to a new market, a new level, new growth,” she said. “It’s all about new, new for me so that’s what I’m hoping for this album…to take me to a place that I’ve never been.”

Unlike 10, the album featured no collaborations.

“I personally feel like I’m celebrating me, so I wanted it to be about me,” she explained.

“I’m also the producer for most of the songs. If you notice, it’s Spice Official Ent. Production, so, I just wanted to do a project that celebrates me and that’s really why I wasn’t big on trying to do collabs for this project. Maybe the other project I’ll have collabs, but this time, I just wanted to celebrate me and my freedom.”

Shaggy, Shane Hoosong, Costi, Corte Ellis, Rico Santana and Jermaine ‘JB The Artist’ Baker contributed to four songs on the album as co-producers.

The 10 album had spent one week on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 6.

The singer’s Captured Mixtape (2018) peaked at No. 1 on the chart, while her So Mi Like EP (2014) peaked at No. 14.

Emancipated (Deluxe) can be found on all music streaming platforms.