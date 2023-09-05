The Eminent Video Music Awards Confirmed to Return For Its 3rd Edition

The date for the 3rd Annual Eminent Video Music Awards has officially been confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Linder Auditorium Parktown Johannesburg, kicking off the entertainment industry’s highly anticipated awards season.

Produced by Born 2 Reign House Production (B2RHP), the Eminent Video Music Awards are a platform and initiative that was conceptualized to honor, award, recognize and celebrate creatives for their hard work in creating music videos and content respectively.

The focus for this year’s edition will be spotlighting creatives that work behind the scenes like; directors, producers, choreographers, editors, fashion stylists, makeup artists/specialists, music video production companies, etc. The event is exclusively dedicated to exposing young talent to mainstream Media, and recognizing the entertainment industry’s underdogs.

Eminent Video Music Awards (EVMA) have now moved into the digital space, and have introduced two new categories for TikTok SA which are ‘Best TikTok Content Creator‘ and ‘Best TikTok Trending Video‘. The news was announced earlier in the year by the president, executive producer and CEO of the awards, Dumisani Sir Khanyile.

The announcement has sparked a lot of excitement amongst TikTok content creators resulting in the two new categories receiving a lot of entries, highlighting the excitement, importance and need for such an initiative that recognizes the immense talent that South Africa has to offer, especially on social media platforms like TikTok.

Awards CEO, Sir Khanyile has thanked TikTok SA for this platform and the Partnership to honor and give respect where it’s due, to motivate and encourage content creators to keep people entertained from their homes and alleviate work environment stresses.

The ‘whose who’ of the entertainment industry are set to attend the glamorous red carpet nominees announcement event with the theme “Simply The Best” taking place at Anew Hotel Parktonian in Braamfontein, Johannesburg at 18h00 on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Here are a few of the nominated categories:

Best cinematography Video

Best International Video

Best Video producer

Best Video director

Best Video Make up artist

Best Video choreographer

Best Video editor

Best Video stylist

Best production company

Best Community Life Changer

Best Artist Of The Year Video

Best Video of the year

Best Female Video

Best Male Video

Best New comer Video

Best Video Of The Decade

Best TikTok Content Creator

Best TikTok Trending Video

This year the Eminent Awards will also honor a woman of integrity! A legend who has served the nation in the music since the 1980s up to now. From her first release to current day, showcasing her consistency and continued efforts to making South Africa proud on the global stage, touring internationally and flying our SA flag high.

This year this woman will be honored with the Eminent video music Award’s ‘Benevolent Award’. Her name will be revealed through media platforms as well as on all EVMAS social media platforms once awarded.

The Eminent Video Music Awards 2023 hashtags:

#SteppingIntoGold #StillWeRise #EVMA23

Tickets:

Tickets will be on sale as from the 15th of September 2023 at Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores Nationwide.

Partners:

TikTok SA, Opaque, Forever Amateur Winding, Soweto tv, green public, Opulence Radio, DumiLaForce, Anew hotel, Rosebella, Lifestyle Kulture etc.