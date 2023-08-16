ATL Rapper DopeBoy Ra Dead At 33

On Monday, Atlanta up and comer DopeBoy Ra’s name was tending in the blogosphere as the rapper went missing during a trip to Chicago. The “I Am What I Am” rapper’s death was confirmed the following day, with his friends sending him posthumous tributes the following day.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Ra’s frined and fellow artist Runway Richy paid tribute to the 33-year-old slang spitter, saying, “I hate to say this but Rest in peace my n***a @gxdsxlldxpe @dopeboyra 🖕🏽 what they talking bout we dropped a classic on dese 🥷🏽 ah #DopeRun we been stamped the Eastside and u was a real one my brudda I ain’t even think I was gone get this phone call but Fly High brother u was a Legend on my side.”

