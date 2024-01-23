49
Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Hot New Single “Hiss” on Friday

Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is set to release her latest single, “Hiss,” on Jan. 26 under Hot Girl Productions. This announcement follows her Nov. 2023 release of “Cobra” and its accompanying music video.

Fresh from a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, Megan showcased her versatility by joining forces with Reneé Rapp to perform “Not My Fault” from the Mean Girls soundtrack. Megan also made a cameo in an acclaimed film, showcasing her expanding presence across various entertainment realms.

As anticipation builds for “Hiss,” fans can expect another chart-topping hit from the Houston native, known for her musical prowess, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic efforts. Stay tuned for the release as Megan Thee Stallion continues to make waves in the music industry.






