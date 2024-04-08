2
14
13
1
16
38
20
30
5
48
37
9
33
25
44
8
10
4
3
40
31
15
49
24
18
22
29
34
11
43
46
39
23
35
32
26

Meek Mill Calls Out Wale for Hanging with His Former Friend: ‘Wale Never Like Me’

137 2 minutes read

Meek Mill is calling out Wale for hanging out with his former friend Dean. Dean shared an image with Wale, captioning the Instagram post: “Wanna Boss up ya life, all you gotta do is get in with ME #StayReddy.”

Meek then fired off a message about Wale: “Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass nigga I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!”

Meek and Wale were at Wrestlemania 40 together over the weekend, which Meek tweeted about: “He just shook my son at wrestling yall gonna really make me become what yall asking for!”






Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Usher Opens Up About Heartbreak With Singer Chili in First Interview Since Eloping

Usher Opens Up About Heartbreak With Singer Chili in First Interview Since Eloping

Today in Hip Hop History: Busta Rhymes’ ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’ Turns 25 Years Old!

Today in Hip Hop History: Busta Rhymes’ ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’ Turns 25 Years Old!

Tanqueray and MaXhosa Unveil Unique Collaboration

Tanqueray and MaXhosa Unveil Unique Collaboration

ADEKUNLE GOLD IS CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

ADEKUNLE GOLD IS CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo