WATCH: DJ Akademiks Says His Ex Sent Pictures of Him Doing ‘Weird Things’ to Adam22 and Troy Ave

Akademiks is currently going through it. While he is being accused of sexual assault, he is also concerned about explicit images of himself hitting online.

According to AK, his ex has sent pictures or “really weird things about him” to Adam 22 and Troy Ave. He sharply responded, “What type of girl would do that?”

Ak did not detail which ex he was referring to.

DJ Akademiks trended before the weekend after his ex-girlfriend accused him of sexual assault. During an Instagram Live session, the woman, Ziya Abashae, stated Ak and two of his friends allegedly committed the crime.

According to HipHopDX, a rape kit was conducted, and she shunned the claims by the controversial personality who stated she engaged in an orgy with his friends.

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house, and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for two years,” Abashae said. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not, I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

Additional claims online feature a woman stating that Akademiks engaged in communication with her until she was 18 before he attempted to have sex with her and a video surfacing with a woman screaming in the background.

You can see it all below.

Woman alleges that she was rap3d & assaulted by DJ Akademiks & his friends. 😳 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hDzCggAtf6 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 31, 2023

Allegedly akademiks is linking & flying out underage girls & keeping in contact with girls to turn 18 to have sex with. This is a new story & their are multiple girls coming out about him making them drink to the point their unconscious & unresponsive so he can assault them pic.twitter.com/anE2QiChln — NATE (@NATERERUN) December 31, 2023





