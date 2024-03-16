Holiday Movie Kids: Where Are They Now?

Source: Movieclips/YouTube Mar. 16 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Peter Billingsley in ‘A Christmas Story’

A Christmas Story presented then-11-year-old Peter Billingsley, who played the role of Ralphie Parker in the film, to the public. After starring in the holiday film, he became part of more flicks, including Honky Tonk Freeway, Paternity, Who’s the Boss?, The Wonder Years and The Dirt Bike Kid. In the past few years, Billingsley began focusing on making movies. In fact, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his work on Dinner for Five. He also co-produced Christmas with the Campbells and co-hosted A Cinematic Christmas Journey.

Daniel Tay in ‘Elf’

Daniel Tay, who is now 32 years old, has starred in more films and shows following his appearance in Elf. After working on American Splendor, Bully and Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, he completed his studies at Yale University and began his work as a SAT tutor. “He believes that teaching and learning are expressions of the basic human need for mutual understanding. With this in mind, he works with students to cultivate relationships based in clarity, humour, structure and respect,” the Veritas Prep’s website said of Tay. The former child star also served as a research fellow at Columbia University before enrolling at Cornell University to study medicine.

Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone’

While the other movie child stars shifted their careers, Macaulay Culkin decided to continue his career as an actor while trying other industries. From being a 10-year-old child star, he starred in Home Alone’s sequel after becoming part of the 1991 hit My Girl. He took a break following his split and divorce from Rachel Miner, and he soon returned to the spotlight while also finding love with Brenda Song. In 2023, Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also notably appeared in American Horror Story Season 10.

Taylor Momsen in ‘How the Grind Stole Christmas’

How the Grind Stole Christmas put Taylor Momsen in the spotlight at a young age. Her acting skills opened more doors for her, starring in more flicks like Hansel and Gretel, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Saving Shiloh, Hannah Montana, Underdog, and Gossip Girl. Starting in 2008, Momsen began modeling and focused on her career as a musician. As of press time, she still serves as Pretty Reckless frontwoman. In an episode of the “Podcrushed” podcast, Momsen revealed other kids teased her because of her character in the holiday blockbuster film. “First of all, ‘The Grinch’ changed my life in a multitude of ways — one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly. So, every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name. I was just ‘Grinch Girl.’ So, it’s Grinch Girl, Grinch Girl, Grinch Girl. Not even the character name, just Grinch Girl. I got used to it, but it was alienating,” she explained.

Karolyn Grimes in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life!’

Karolyn Grimes appeared as Zuzu Bailey in the 1946 film.

Frank Capra‘s It’s a Wonderful Life! paved the way for Karolyn Grimes to become big in the industry. Though he started her career when she was 6 months old, Grimes’ most notable role came when she became part of Pardon My Past in 1945. In the years thereafter, she had credited and uncredited appearances in different films and TV shows, including Sweet and Low, Philo Vance’s Gamble, Unconquered, Lust for Gold, and The Ford Television Theatre. She took a break from acting between those projects, only marking her return to film in 68 years with Canaan Land in 2020 and to TV in 62 years in Cassandra’s Castle.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster in ‘Love Actually’

Source: RomComs/YouTube After his appearance on The Queen’s Gambit, Thomas Brodie-Sangster was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster had starred in various films and shows before landing a role in the holiday film Love Actually. He also appeared in the film’s 15-minute sequel in 2017. Over the years, Brodie-Sangster has joined the cast of various franchises, including The Maze Runner, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars. His most recent project is the upcoming flick Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Mara Wilson in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Before and after Miracle on 34th Street, Mara Wilson added more titles under her belt like Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda, A Time To Heal, and A Simple Wish. She quit acting in 2000 because of “repeated rejections.” After her acting career, she began focusing on writing and narrating flicks.

Johnny Galecki in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Johnny Galecki became part of one film in the franchise: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. In 2019, he told the Oscars how terrified he was when he auditioned for Rusty Griswold. “I was intimidated by the entire environment. It was a really big deal to me for all the obvious reasons but I’d really only done musical theater in Chicago,” said Galecki. He soon garnered popularity for appearing in The Big Bang Theory, Entourage and Roseanne.

Eric Lloyd in ‘The Santa Clause’