Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks of Writing a Book Together

With a book under both of their belts, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are now eyeing a release together. Speaking with Extra, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and her husband are floating the idea of detailing more of their journey.

“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book together called Don’t Try This at Home,” Pinkett Smith said.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s kids are reportedly upset some items of the A-List couple couldn’t remain private. According to Entertainment Tonight, Willow and Jaden Smith “feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.”

A source detailed, “They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping. They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

Regarding Smith’s condition, Will is reportedly “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids.” Adding, “Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

We now have an official statement from Will Smith after a week of Jada Pinkett Smith detailing the inner depths of their marriage.

Except it’s a troll.

Will Smith has an official quote out regarding various reveals from Jada Pinkett Smith across the media last week. The New York Times quoted the A-list actor in another interview with his wife.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith said.

Smith added a letter to another appearance of an estranged wife, which will be on the On Purpose podcast hosted by Jay Shetty.

"I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would've hugged you more," Smith wrote. "I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."






