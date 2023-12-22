5FM Launches AMPLI5 Campaign | SA Music News Magazine

5FM Launches AMPLI5 Campaign. – 5FM, South Africa’s favourite youth radio station, has launched a brand-new power punch campaign. The campaign serves to bolster its reputation as the station for South Africa’s brightest, most fearless and most passionate young movers and shakers .

The soundtrack of choice for those building a better nation and writing stories that make history.

5FM’s AMPLI5 Campaign

The campaign, ‘Ampli5 – Your life. Your vibe. Your voice’ takes all the best from what was, adds it to the best of what is, amplifies it and shapes a youth that is ready and raring for anything that is to come.

It stands on the shoulders of the legends who built and moulded this station. Those who were creators and explorers. Resolutely committed to providing a platform that values diversity, inclusion, progressiveness and the amplification the youth voice and agenda. Positively celebrating self-expression, contrary conversations and creativity in a world that still favours traditional norms.

It stays true to this core, but amplifies it to a whole new level. Using the best in local and international music, the unmistakable 5 party vibe, edgy conversation, national reach and fearlessness in pushing boundaries. All this, along with a deep and genuine connection with SA’s youth! To provide a space where they can chill, vibe, engage, express themselves no matter what their colour or creed. Most importantly, a space where they can be heard, seen, understood… and AMPLIFIED.

The campaign will see various activations across radio, TV, online and social channels, as well as print and billboard advertising. But, it’s not just marketing. Its essence will also be strongly Ampli5ed in the station’s content and experiential plan. Bringing the youth all the news, views, a-lister interviews and events that have their innermost needs at heart.

Words from the Big 5’ers

“From our Big 2023 Energy campaign that we launched to usher in 2023, to the Ampli5 Brand Campaign ending off a massively successful year for the station with a bang, 5FM’s core is to stay in tune with an ever-changing media landscape, whilst deeply connecting with our listeners and having them take centre stage. Ampli5 is a fresh, new POWER injection into the 5FM legacy – enhancing and amplifying our listeners’ lives, voices and vibes through collaboration and co-creation.” ~ 5FM’s Acting Marketing Manager, Keitumetse Tshabalala

“5FM is a station for youth who want to build a better South Africa and change the status quo, whilst at the same time celebrating the good times, edginess and togetherness. Ampli5 isn’t about just reporting on the youth from a perch, but about being youth – Ampli5ing ourselves to become the absolute best we can and building the country, the world and the future that we want… all whilst having an EPIC time. In an award-winning season of growth for 5FM where we’ve increased CUME and TSL, this campaign marks the next exciting chapter for our listeners and our clients. It’s the best in South African youth radio, AMPLI5ed.” ~ 5FM’s Acting Business Manager, Michael Bossenger

For more on Ampli5, stay tuned to 5FM, download the 5FM app for iOS and Android, visit www.5fm.co.za and follow the station across all social media channels.