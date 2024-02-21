Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Victoria Monét and More Set for Roots Picnic 2024

The acclaimed Roots Picnic festival, a beacon of musical excellence and cultural celebration, is back for its 2024 edition, promising an unforgettable two-day experience. Presented by GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop icons The Roots and Live Nation Urban, the event will occur at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, on June 1-2, 2024.

Launching the excitement, Roots Picnic alumni presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 20th at 10 AM ET, followed by general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 23rd at 10 AM ET.

The festival lineup boasts an impressive array of talent, with GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Lil Wayne headlining alongside The Roots, treating audiences to a journey through decades of hits and a special tribute to Lil Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans, featuring guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty. Joining the bill is powerhouse Jill Scott, captivating audiences in her hometown with her soulful style.

The festival’s spirit of collaboration continues with performances from Victoria Monét, André 3000, Gunna, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Smino, Babyface, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Cam’ron, Nas, Wale, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more.

Roots Picnic 2024 promises to be a cultural landmark, bringing together generations of artists and fans for an unparalleled celebration of music and community. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event in the heart of Philadelphia.





