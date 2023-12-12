Kanye West’s Wife Cradles Chicago, 5, After Rapper Wears KKK-Style Hood

Kanye sparked controversy when he declared “Defcon 3” on Jewish people in 2022 and refused to apologize for the tweet in a follow-up interview with Piers Morgan.

“Racism is racism and you know that, I think. Don’t you?” Morgan asked the rapper.

“Yes, obviously, that’s why I said it,” Kanye responded. When the TV host asked him for confirmation that he knew the tweet was racist, the musician said, “Yes.”

“I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. I’m a different type of freedom fighter,” he stated.

His marriage to Censori has also caught public attention, with her family allegedly concerned about his “controlling” behavior and antisemitic remarks.