Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott & More Hit Michael Rubin’s July 4 All-White Party in the Hamptons

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive white party at their lavish Hamptons residence on Monday, July 3, to commemorate Independence Day.

The event attracted a constellation of A-list celebrities, including  Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Micah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, C.J. Stroud, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg, David and Nicole Tepper, Dean Spanos, Emily Ratajkowski, David Adelman, Kenny Chesney Jed York, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chainsmokers.  

Usher and Ne-Yo surprised the guests with impromptu musical performances, while Kevin Hart, celebrating his upcoming July 6 birthday, joined Usher on stage for spirited shots of Gran Coramino Tequila. Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski kept the energy alive, taking turns at the DJ booth. It was an unforgettable night of star power and revelry.






