The Sonic and Visual Odyssey of Jackson Colt’s ‘Shake Your Body’ – Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled ride as we explore the fusion of rock and dance in the latest Jackson Colt single ‘Shake Your Body.’

From heart-pounding beats to soaring melodies, Jackson Colt is set to unleash a sonic tsunami that will have you grooving all night long. Join us as we peel back the curtain on their upcoming music video, tantalizing album teasers, and the pulsating state of rock today. Get ready to turn up the volume and let the music take control!

Stream ‘Shake Your Body’ here

Chatting with Jackson Colt…

Q: ‘Shake Your Body’ is not only a sonic experience, but also promises to be a visual spectacle. Can you share insights into the visual imagery of the song and how it complements the music?

Jackson Colt: I envisioned the song as a film when I was writing Shake Your Body. Like an 80s Hollywood horror movie. I really wanted to recreate this vision through the song and its music video. The cover art of the song acts as a movie poster for the song. The music video acts as the mini film. I wanted to contrast the darkness of a human world with the cartoon-like vampire world within this project.

Q: With a music video on the horizon for ‘Shake Your Body,’ what can fans expect in terms of visual storytelling and aesthetics? Any hints or teasers you can share about the concept or direction of the video?

Jackson Colt: The music video is the film I envisioned to the song. There are two realms. The human world, and the vampire world. It is a story-based video with the band playing inside the vampire world. It was fun to get creative with contrasting the two. We wanted a distinct difference so viewers could tell which world they were in. The video draws a lot from Gothic aesthetics to convey the vampires and the two worlds. This is contrasted with neon pink and blue which are the theme colours to song.

Q: Moving beyond individual singles, there’s talk of an upcoming album from Jackson Colt. Can you provide any details about the album, such as the number of tracks, thematic elements, and when fans can expect its release?

Jackson Colt: The album is almost complete! But, we have decided to release a few more singles and more music videos before the release of the album. I want there to be a backstory to the band in terms of songs and videos when the album arrives. They say you have your entire life to write and record your first album.

Thematically the album is me and my band at its truest form. It’s my journey of music from when I started almost twenty years ago until today. It’s everything I have learned with my songwriting and our instruments and craft.

To me, this album will be the climatic collection of music that I’ve spent my entire life working to create. I am hoping for the album to be released towards the end of this year. We have a few more stories left to tell before the album should be unveiled.

Q: In a world where single releases dominate, what inspired the decision to create a full-length album? How will the album format allow Jackson Colt to further express their artistic vision?

Jackson Colt: Growing up my family played albums and LPs in our home. I remember holding vinyl records, looking at their cover artwork from when I was very young. This was the start of my journey in music. I wanted to someday hold my own album and look at my own cover artwork. That was always the goal.

The idea of an album is very precious and sacred to me. I’ve spent my whole life trying to create the perfect first album that I imagined holding when I was young. Having an album creates this identity with that record and with that band. On seeing an artwork from a record in my parent’s collection, I immediately know which band it is and what my favourite songs are on it. I am hoping that our debut album will do the same for listeners.

Q: Looking back at your previous 6 singles, each has its own distinct theme and narrative. Can you share how these themes will be interwoven or expanded upon in the upcoming album?

Jackson Colt: I feel that as life goes on, the mysteries and enchantment of life gets lost for many people. I love to escape the mundane reality of human existence through art. From music, art to films and stories. I want the album to be an escape for listeners.

Each song deals with experiences that we all go through but in an almost theatrical and fantasy way. From vampires to twin flames, ghosts to angels. The connection through all these songs is escaping this dull realm and getting lost in a more colourful world. Some of the songs are interwoven already.

The song ‘Strangers’ relates to the songs Fallen Angel and ‘Reckless Love’. They share the same universe with two characters from ‘Strangers,’ having their own prequel stories in the other two songs respectively.

Q: Jackson Colt’s music often evokes the spirit of classic rock legends. If you could assemble a dream supergroup combining members from past and present rock icons, who would be in it and why?

Jackson Colt: Eddie Van Halen on guitar. He is in my opinion the greatest guitarist of all time. He completely changed the way the guitar was played. John Bonham on drums. Similarly to Eddie, he was a pioneer for drumming and our drummer Matt’s personal hero. Flea on bass. He can make that bass groove and get people moving with his lines. Joe Elliot on vocals. I am a huge Def Leppard fan! I think Joe has one of the most incredible rock voices.

Q: Rock music has undergone various transformations over the years. What are your thoughts on the current state of rock, and how do you see Jackson Colt contributing to its evolution?

Jackson Colt: Rock will never die. It might change here and there but the core of it will always be Rock ‘n Roll. There are some incredible rock bands and artists around the world who are doing amazing things.

You’ve got Greta Van Fleet who are flying the flag or rock high. It makes me so happy to see the rock fans around the world still losing their minds to rock music. We’re hoping that Jackson Colt will bring the spirit of the 80s into a new generation of rock fans. We love the classic rock sound so much. I want to share the respect I have for the genre with future generations of rockers.

Q: On a lighter note, if Jackson Colt were to soundtrack a movie, what genre would it be, and what kind of story or theme would you envision for the film?

Jackson Colt: A supernatural rom com set in the 80s. Maybe something where vampires, ghouls, angels all exist in this world. A vampire is in love with an angel, but the angel’s family and friends don’t approve of him. They could run away together and get into trouble with all sorts of different paranormal creatures. A stereo in the rain scene where he plays one of our songs to win back the heart of his Fallen Angel.

Q: With live performances being a significant aspect of your identity, what elements do you believe are crucial for creating an unforgettable concert experience?

Jackson Colt: The energy must be there. It must be a full show not just a play through of the band’s songs. Otherwise, people could just listen to the songs at home. Bring out the theatrics, dress up and stand out, have the energy of a thousand mighty penguins.

I’ve always felt like when you are on stage, you must tell a story. You must bring the audience into a world that you’ve created with your music. The band and I try to make the audience forget that they’re in a venue. We aim to take them to another realm to rock out with us.

Q: Lastly, what message do you have for your fans as they anticipate the release of ‘Shake Your Body,’ the upcoming music video, and your future endeavours?

Jackson Colt: Thank you to everyone who has supported our band. This is a tough industry and without the die-hard rock lovers out there, we wouldn’t be able to make our music. It’s because of you all that we can make music.

In Conclusion…

As Jackson Colt continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences, we eagerly anticipate the visual journey of ‘Shake Your Body.’ This, with the release of more singles, and eventually their upcoming album, and everything else that lies ahead.

Stay tuned to SA Music & Entertainment Magazine for more exclusive interviews and updates from the world of music and entertainment!

Follow Jackson Colt Online

Facebook

Instagram

BandCamp

TikTok

If you enjoyed reading The Sonic and Visual Odyssey of Jackson Colt’s ‘Shake Your Body’ check out more band/artist interviews here