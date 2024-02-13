CKay unfolds the story of ‘Is It You?’ with Video – Celebrating a remarkable milestone with over 3 million streams on his latest 2-pack release, ‘Is It You? / Mysterious Love,’ Nigerian music sensation CKay is thrilled to debut the highly anticipated official video for the chart-topping track, ‘Is It You?’

A moment of introspection for CKay, the 2-pack encapsulates his journey in search of love. While “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” portrays CKay’s quest for genuine love and all its facets, “IS IT YOU?” delves deeper into the artist’s sentiments, expressing, “I need sexy, interesting / Many fish in the ocean / But me I need that one” and later sharing, “I need a girl to ride ride ride / Be my peace / Don’t kill my vibe.”

More about the ‘Is it you?’ video

Directed by Edgar Esteves and co-directed by Olajide Alabi, the official music video unfolds in the enchanting setting of Paradiso, where hopeful singles embark on a journey to find love. Drawing inspiration from the timeless film “Coming To America,” CKay encounters a series of suitors who don’t quite fit the bill until he sets his eyes on someone special.

Since its release on 26 January, the 2-pack has achieved significant milestones. “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” currently holds the #6 position on Nigerian radio charts, while “IS IT YOU?” is making waves on the Top 100: Nigeria Apple Music Chart, currently securing the #24 spot.

Fans and music enthusiasts are invited to witness the enchanting visuals and immerse themselves in the romantic journey, promising a visual spectacle that mirrors the soulful essence of CKay’s music

Africa’s Boyfriend has been keeping up with promo for the release from Nigeria, South Africa and in a recent Instagram post announced his forthcoming London visit which will see him hold an intimate fan performance. The event will be hosted by popular UK media personality MIMI THE MUSIC BLOGGER, and will happen on this Valentine’s Day, 14th of February.

More About CKay

Chukwuka Ekweani, known publicly as CKay, is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. A multi-talented artist, whether behind the boards as a producer or in front of the mic performing his self-penned songs, it is CKay’s single-minded vision that shines through. The self-defined Emo-Afrobeats star has and continues to soar up charts across the globe thanks to his first globally recognized single ‘Love Nwantiti’.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer originally released ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)’ back in 2019 as part of his debut EP, CKay The First. In 2021, CKay became the most-streamed artist of the year and became the first African artist with two tracks simultaneously on the Global Spotify Top 30. ‘love nwantiti’ has been certified platinum/multi-platinum in five countries, including the United States, India and Italy.

The viral hit has also been certified gold in the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CKay became the first African artist in 50 years to hold a top 5 position on the UK Singles Chart for 4 straight weeks with this song. He has continued to create a global presence with accomplishments such as the “most Shazam-ed song in the world”. ‘Emiliana’, followed suit and racked in global chart positions and currently has just over 501 million streams worldwide.

‘Emiliana’ peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart. Reaching #2 on Shazam Top 200, and #1 in six countries on Apple Music. CKay’s debut album Sad Romance released on 23 September 2023. Since then, it has reached over 380 million streams worldwide. The project featured established and emerging African talent such as Davido, Ayra Starr and Focalistic.

This followed with the release of the deluxe version of Sad Romance on 16th June 2024. This included four new tracks including ‘capture my soul’ featuring Joeboy, ‘nwayi’, ‘NNEKA’ assisted by Tekno and ‘HALLELUJAH’ with Blaqbonez. ‘HALLELUJAH’ charted at #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria – making it CKay’s first #1 in home territory.

In addition to releasing his own music as a solo act, the superstar featured on singles throughout 2023. This included ‘Trumpet’ with Olamide and “Know Better” which featured on Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure.’ This earned him a Grammy nomination. Most recently he joined forces with British songstress Tamera on “40 Days.” Further solidifying his global reach and musical prowess.

The focus track “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” will be accompanied by an official music video (Premier time TBC) and “IS IT YOU?” with a corresponding lyric video. The official music video for “IS IT YOU?” released on 9th February 2024.

In “MYSTERIOUS LOVE” and “IS IT YOU?”, CKay explores the confluence of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Pop music and how these come together to create Emo-Afrobeats, a sonic atmosphere that he has carved to demonstrate his unique musical approach.

