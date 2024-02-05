26
37
3
22
1
11
43
23
35
30
21
5
46
38
31
16
50
39
9
44
47
48
18
14
25
2
45
32
34
24
4
49
13
10
15
20
7
33
29
40
8

J. Cole Says Creation of ‘The Fall Of’ Album is at ‘Tail End’

144 Less than a minute

J. Cole is getting ready to introduce fans to his latest work. While on stage at the It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour in Tampa, Cole revealed The Fall Off is almost done.

“I’m at the tail-end of working on this album I’ve been working on for a long time,” Cole said. “It’s called The Fall Off.”

You can hear it from J. Cole below.






Source link

144 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Notorious B.I.G.’s Debut Single ‘Party & Bulls**t’ Turns 30 Years Old!

Notorious B.I.G.’s Debut Single ‘Party & Bulls**t’ Turns 30 Years Old!

Joseline Hernadez and Big Lex Fight Backstage at Mayweather-Gotti Fight

Joseline Hernadez and Big Lex Fight Backstage at Mayweather-Gotti Fight

Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Book, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ is On The Way

Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Book, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ is On The Way

Depression: A Growing Concern Among Adolescents In Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo