J. Cole Says Creation of ‘The Fall Of’ Album is at ‘Tail End’

J. Cole is getting ready to introduce fans to his latest work. While on stage at the It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour in Tampa, Cole revealed The Fall Off is almost done.

“I’m at the tail-end of working on this album I’ve been working on for a long time,” Cole said. “It’s called The Fall Off.”

You can hear it from J. Cole below.

J. Cole says the fall off is almost done and spits “The Secret Recipe” acapella#itsallablurtour pic.twitter.com/baQzchNbmU — Carl Anthony Lamarre (@TheRealCL24) February 3, 2024





