24
47
31
26
11
7
3
38
1
23
46
29
9
22
25
5
20
13
50
14
39
16
18
32
10
35
49
4
8
43
45
30
21
37
40
15
2
34
33
44
48

[WATCH] Keefe D Arrest Video Released By Las Vegas PD

145 1 minute read

Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. has released the police bodycam footage of the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis to the public following his arrest earlier this week.

After recently being pegged as the primary suspect in a 27-year unsolved murder case, the 60-year-old Davis was shown on video being approached by police officers, who informed him of his arrest. Davis was taken into custody without incident. Keefe D even speaks with some of the arresting officers and acknowledges his involvement in “biggest case in Las Vegas history”, referring to the murder of the pop culture icon on the Las Vegas strip in 1996.

Because of his numerous interviews admitting to being directly involved in Shakur’s murder, Davis has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement 27 years after the actual shooting occurred.






Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

25 Female Celebrities Who Admitted to Smoking Weed From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne

25 Female Celebrities Who Admitted to Smoking Weed From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne

Vybz Kartel, Popcaan Reunite On ‘Dull Colour,’ And 10 More New Songs

Vybz Kartel, Popcaan Reunite On ‘Dull Colour,’ And 10 More New Songs

Fisherman discovers dead man’s body while fishing at Sengezane river

Druski Delivers Latest Episode of ‘In The Kitchen’ with Guest French Montana

Druski Delivers Latest Episode of ‘In The Kitchen’ with Guest French Montana

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo