20 Reality TV Show Scandals That Rocked The Industry

On April 24, 2017, Chris Soules rear-ended a tractor being driven by Kenneth Mosher, a retired factory worker and farmer, while riding on his truck. Since the tractor did not have an enclosed cab, the victim ended up rolling into a ditch near the scene, where the Bachelor star performed CPR and called 911.

While he waited for the paramedics to arrive, he left the scene before he was able to give a statement to the police. Thus, it resulted in a violation of Iowa law that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, which has two years of maximum imprisonment.

After two years, Judge Andrea Dryer sentenced him to a suspended prison sentence and probation for two years each. The court also ordered him to pay $2.5 million as part of the wrongful death lawsuit.

Following the tragic accident, he told People he would carry the memory forever.

“I’ll live with [what happened] forever,” he said. “But I will carry on, and as a result of the tragedy, do something bigger and better with my life.”