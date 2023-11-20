Snoop Dogg Caps off Amazon Music’s “50 & Forever” City Sessions with Anniversary Performance

In a grand finale to Amazon Music’s “50 & Forever” City Sessions series for 2023, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is set to take the stage for a special livestreamed performance. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his iconic 1993 debut album, the entertainment icon will deliver a memorable show from Amazon Music’s Los Angeles office.

Fans worldwide can catch the performance live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch today, November 17, at 6:00 p.m. PST. The livestream will include a pre-show with DJ Hed and a set from Snoop Dogg featuring hits from his debut album, along with fan favorites and timeless classics.

unnamed 1 2

Snoop Dogg’s appearance marks the culmination of the “50 & Forever” City Sessions series, a summer-long celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Throughout the season, Amazon Music featured weekly livestreamed content on Twitch, showcasing performances by hip-hop luminaries like Jeezy, T.I., Young Dro, The Lox, Rick Ross, Wale, Clipse, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Method Man & Redman, and more.

“50 & Forever” is Amazon Music’s tribute to hip-hop’s profound impact on music, culture, and society. Created by Rotation, Amazon Music’s hip-hop and R&B brand, the program honors hip-hop’s legacy and supports artists shaping its future. With curated events, livestreams, playlists, original content, and new music, “50 & Forever” spans Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, Prime Video, and Amp.





