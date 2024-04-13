Trey Songz Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Before Trial

Five years ago, R&B singer Trey Songz found himself embroiled in controversy when he was hit with a $25 million civil lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at a 2016 house party. Now, after years of legal battles, Trey Songz has opted to settle the case before it reaches the courtroom.

According to reports from Radar Online, the woman who accused Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, of sexual assault has reached a settlement with the singer. The settlement comes as another court victory for Trey Songz, putting an end to the prolonged legal dispute.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that Trey Songz informed the court of the settlement, stating that the conditional agreement will lead to the dismissal of the case upon the satisfactory completion of specified terms. These terms are to be fulfilled within 45 days of the settlement date, with a request for dismissal expected to be filed no later than June 10, 2024.

Although the lawsuit initially demanded $25 million in damages, the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed. The resolution of the case means that the trial date, which had been set for September 16, 2024, will now be vacated.

The decision to settle the lawsuit brings closure to a chapter of legal turmoil for Trey Songz, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct in the past. While the specifics of the settlement agreement remain private, the resolution of the case marks a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding Trey Songz’s legal battles.

