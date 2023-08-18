Zoe Wees Drops ‘Lightning and Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album ‘Therapy’

Superstar Zoe Wees returns with her biggest news yet as she reveals her debut album titled “Therapy,” out 3rd November 2023, via Capitol Records. The yet-to-be-released record will have been streamed 3 billion times across some of the tracks already released, such as “Control” and “Girls Like Us.” Zoe has also shared a brand new song lifted from the album’s track list titled “Lightning” with an equally exciting new official video coming soon.

Speaking about the song, Zoe said “For me, Lightning is about pushing through all the doubt you get from those people who try to knock you down and underestimate you. When I’ve pushed through it all, I’ve found motivation that’s made me even stronger. Don’t ever doubt how powerful you can be.”

Looking ahead to her exciting debut album launch this fall, many of Zoe’s fans would have been well aware of her journey through her honest songwriting. “Therapy” promises to delve further into that profound emotional journey of self-discovery, healing, and resilience. Through her poignant lyrics and powerful vocals, Zoe takes listeners on a therapeutic musical exploration, addressing personal struggles, triumphs, and the complex emotions that shape our lives.

Tracklist for ‘Therapy’

Sorry For The Drama Lightning Girls Like Us Love Should Be Easy Control Lifeline Daddy’s Eyes Hold Me Nothing’s Forever 21 Candles On My Own Broke That’s How it Goes feat. 6LACK You Ain’t Really Good For Me Don’t Give Up Nothing But You Third Wheel Less Of A Women Hold Me Like You Used To When It Hurts

Breakout star Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. See recent singles and future album tracks “Daddy’s Eyes” and “Don’t Give Up” for proof of such relatability. Her raw, powerful debut single “Control” amassed 2 billion streams and became a worldwide hit. It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S. “Girls Like Us”, Wees’ follow-up single, was highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of “the sad banger,” and hailed by People as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.”

The multi-platinum certified song reached #1 in Germany’s radio charts. She then released her debut EP “Golden Wings” which saw her songs gather a mass interest including Spotify’s Radar-, Apple’s UpNext– and YouTube’s Artist On The Rise program.

At press she’s featured on the likes of The Guardian, Forbes (30 Under 30), Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash whilst having cover stories written about herself on Notion, Euphoria, Hunger and Germany’s Glamour Magazine. Zoe has performed at the American Music Awards, “The Late Late Show with James Corden, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 and collaborated with top artists like 6lack, Kygo and Felix Jaehn.

