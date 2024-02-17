Bruno Mars Opens New ‘The Pinky Ring’ Lounge in Las Vegas

Global sensation Bruno Mars ignited Saturday night with the grand opening of his Las Vegas entertainment lounge, The Pinky Ring, located inside the Bellagio Resort & Casino. The exclusive celebration featured a star-studded guest list, including Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Babyface, T-Pain, and more, some of whom joined Bruno onstage for special performances.

The evening kicked off with a dynamic set by Bruno and his band, The Hooligans, treating guests to hits like “That’s What I Like” and “Treasure,” as well as classic covers. Surprise appearances from Monáe, Babyface, Lucky Daye, and Monét added to the excitement.

Opening to the public on Monday, Feb. 12, The Pinky Ring boasts The Hooligans as the resident house band for the first two weeks. Bruno’s homage to Las Vegas’ entertainment legacy promises an unforgettable experience, blending timeless glamour with remarkable artistry for all who enter.





