RT Boss Releases New Single ‘Ben Ben’

Spiritual adviser-turned-dancehall-artiste RT Boss is pleased with his latest single, Ben Ben, a high-energy dancehall song that has thousands of females going crazy on TikTok. “The song has really created a viral moment, it’s trending on TikTok, Queenie, Amari, Cheeseford, Shebada, Roger, a lot of social media people ah push it, dem love the lyrics and the riddim and the vibes!” an energized RT Boss said.

The song was released on his own RT Records imprint in December, racking up over 107,000 views in two days. He plans to shoot a video for the single soon.

“The feedback has been great in the streets as well with Boom Boom and DJ Tom playing the song at the weekly events, everybody ah say mi find a song that can run right back through to Summer next year,” RT Boss said.

Last week, RT Boss got both social media mavens Queenie and Amari to appear together on IG Live to discuss last year’s Sting 2022 concert.

“That was a phenomenal moment in social media history, it was nice to see two of them on the same platform discussing that Sting clash that went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for days afterwards. It was something only RT Boss could pull off, plus the picture I took with Queenie got millions of views,” he said.

RT grew up in the communities of Brook Valley, Duhaney Park, St. Andrew, and on Central Road in Central Village, St. Catherine. He started his first entrepreneurial venture when he discovered he had an innate knack for the realm of spirituality. Since that time, he has had a successful business as a spiritual adviser.

In 2013, he created his business RT Family Gone Global Inc. which also serves as a charity organization.

He recorded his first song, Success Just Begin, in 2019, investing heavily in his own music. That investment has begun to pay dividends as over the past four years, he has solidified a decent underground fan base with several songs, the most popular of which are Dalla, Mek It and Shake.