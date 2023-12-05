Hit-Maker Blaq Jerzee Releases ‘Little Issues’ Featuring Skiibii – This month the hitmaker to the stars Blaq Jerzee released his new summer single “Little Issues.” The track features Skiibii. Known and loved for his work with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and Don Jazzy, the Lagos-based producer has dropped a summer smash.

The collaboration features fellow Nigerian superstar Skiibii, known for hits including Baddest Boy remix featuring Davido.

‘Little Issues’ landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple’s New Music Daily on launch day, with support shown on all major streaming channels.

“I’m really excited about this release. From the clubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg to the bars in Accra, I can’t wait for this to be heard”. ~ Blaq Jerzee

A Bit about Blaq Jerzee

Blaq Jerzee is a multi-talented and versatile music producer. He works across a variety of musical genres, including pop, afrobeat, and Afropop to name a few.

Since his modest beginnings, the Nigerian music artist has advanced significantly. He has produced for the popular artist Wizkid and even Tiwa Savage, among other renowned artists. Blaq Jerzee is known as one of Nigeria’s top hitmakers today. He became well-known via the Wizkid-featuring song “Blow” which has garnered over 7.8 million views.

Blaq Jerzee has devoted his life to uplifting others. The music enthusiast has worked on the music industry’s biggest tracks. This includes Wizkid’s Fever, Larry Gaga’s Low, Tiwa Savage’s Attention, Iyanya’s Gift with Don Jazzy, and many more.

Stream ‘Little Issues’ here

Watch the music video for ‘Little Issues’ by Blaqq Jerzee featuring Skiibii below

