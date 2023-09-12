Rod Wave Set to Tour with Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EElmatic

Rod Wave is getting ready to go on tour. The rapper has announced the Nostalgia Tour, which will run through the country from October through December.

Joining Rod Wave on the tour will be Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EElmatic. The tour will kick off in Lincoln, NE on Oct. 19 and wrap in Jacksonville, FL on Dec. 18. The tour will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, and more.

Oct. 19 — Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

Oct. 20 — Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN

Oct. 21 — Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 23 — T-Mobile Center — Kansas City, MO

Oct. 24 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 26 — KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, KY

Oct. 27 — Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI

Oct. 29 — PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 30 — Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH

Nov. 2 — Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON, CA

Nov. 4 — CFG Bank Arena — Baltimore, MD

Nov. 7 — MVP Arena — Albany, NY

Nov. 8 — TD Garden — Boston, MA

Nov. 9 — Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 11 — Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 12 — Capital One Arena — Washington DC

Nov. 14 — PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Nov. 15 — Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC

Nov. 16 — Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN

Nov. 18 — Legacy Arena — Birmingham, AL

Nov. 19 — Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

Nov. 22 — United Center — Chicago, IL

Nov. 24 — Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 29 — Kia Forum — Inglewood, CA

Nov. 30 — Oakland Arena — Oakland, CA

Dec. 4 — Pechanga Arena — San Diego, CA

Dec. 5 — Desert Diamond Arena — Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 7 — Toyota Center — Houston, TX

Dec. 9 — Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, TX

Dec. 10 — Moody Center — Austin, TX

Dec. 12 — Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA

Dec. 13 — State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA

Dec. 15 — Amway Center — Orlando, FL

Dec. 17 — FLA Live — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 18 — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, FL





