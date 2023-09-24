‘We see You’ says Rapper Aewon Wolf

Genre bending, Durban born Rapper, Aewon Wolf (Arnold Phillips) has done it again. Intentionally, and unapologetic, he boldly colors outside the lines of the Hip Hop genre. The rapper, poet, singer, Director and songwriter, redefines his art with this new release. ‘We see you’, landing just in time for Heritage day celebrations!

A song fusing HipHop, World music and classical music perfectly, like a harmonious multiracial marriage. Aewon terms this new sound as orchestral Hip Hop, and rightly so. His single, out today, makes for the perfect Heritage day anthem. It also features his newly founded wolf pack orchestra and choir.

This symphony of classical meets African Rap hits all the right places! The message behind the lyrics being one of positivity, acceptance, love and hope.

‘We see you’ brings forth a powerfully emotional end result. The song, defying conformity and celebrating Aewon’s artistic freedom. The release, an epitome of diversity and creative expression unleashed! Celebrating and embracing our countries cultures not only with sincerity, but with unstinted and proud declaration.

The song was skillfully Composed by Aewon Wolf and music professor/lecturer from University of Pretoria, namely Tiwonge Nhkwazi.

About Aewon Wolf

The unconventional, award winning Aewon Wolf was born and raised in the city of Durban. Over his 15 year career in the music industry, he has worked with some of South Africa’s most prominent artists and brands. To name a few, Sketchy Bongo, Shekinah, VW Polo, Nasty C, Kyle Deutsch, Cell C, Bacardi amongst others.

Also, Aewon has graced the stage at some of the biggest festivals. To name a few, Oppikopi, Rocking the daisies and festivals in London and India. He was also opening artist for Justin Bieber at both the FNB and Greenpoint performances.

Aewon enjoys a simpler kind of life. He is a vegan and self proclaimed minimalist too. The music maker chooses to live off the grid in a humble house on a farm based on the Dolphin Coast in KZN. Additionally, he enjoys spending his days micro-farming his own food and surfing. The artist uses his music towards spreading the message of love and positivity. Aewon is mostly known as a musician and producer. However, he tends to resonate more with the title of “creator”.

Furthermore, Aewon also intends only returning to live performances in 2024. After he has successfully introduced his new vibe of orchestral Hip Hop. A genre he is pioneering to challenge the disposability of modern music by fusing classical fundamentals with the youthful counter culture of Hip Hop.

Download/Listen to “We see you” Here

Follow Aewon Wolf’s Journey online

Facebook / Website / Twitter / Instagram

If you enjoyed ‘We see You’ says Rapper Aewon Wolf’ read about Atlanta based rapper, Destroy Lonely here