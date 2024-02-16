34
Drake Thanks Sexxy Red and SZA for “Rich Baby Daddy” Video: ‘Just Me Holding a Camcorder’

Drake has unveiled the captivating visuals for his latest track, “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA. Released on Valentine’s Day, the video serves as a heartfelt portrayal of love in romantic relationships and friendships.

In a nostalgic VHS style, the video encapsulates the trio’s cherished memories, showcasing Drake’s affectionate role as Sexyy’s “rich baby daddy.” From festive celebrations to tender moments of support, the video paints a vivid picture of their bond.

As the narrative unfolds, the trio joyfully welcomes the arrival of Sexyy’s second child. Drake and SZA stand by her side with supportive friends, showering her love and affection.

Following the release, Drake thanked Sexxy Red and SZA: “Thanks to the girls for trusting me when they showed up and their was no trailers and no lights it was just me holding a camcorder saying I promise this will work 😂 shot to @suavefilms and @notmrblue on the additional camera work”






