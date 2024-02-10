Who’s Next After King Charles?

Feb. 10 2024, Published 4:30 a.m. ET
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement
Prince George
Prince George, born on July 22, 2013, stands second in the British line of succession behind his father.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession, was born on May 2, 2015. She became the first British princess to rank above a brother following the implementation of the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which sees absolute primogeniture in the line of succession instead of the first male-preference law.
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Louis
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Harry
Despite giving up his senior royal title and position, Prince Harry remains one of the heirs to the throne. He is currently fifth in line.
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Archie
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed another bundle of joy, Princess Lilibet, in 2021. She was added to the line of succession, currently at seventh, on July 26, 2021.
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip‘s second son, is eighth in the line of succession. He stepped back from his royal duties following the revelations about his ties to the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre’s exposés.
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Beatrice
Article continues below advertisement
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the tenth in line to the throne, turned two in September 2023.
Her middle name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, while the other honors Fergie.
“They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s which the new baby shares,” a source told Hello! magazine.
MORE ON:
Royal Family
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie, is 11th in line to the throne.
Article continues below advertisement
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie’s first child with Jack Brooksbank, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is now the 12th in line.
His proud parents welcomed him to the world in February 2021.
Article continues below advertisement
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank is named after his great great great grandfather.
Two years after August’s birth, Princess Eugenie and Jack’s second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, arrived. He currently ranks 13th in the list.
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Edward
Once on the third spot in the line of succession, Prince Edward is now in 14th place.
Article continues below advertisement
James, Earl of Wessex
Prince Edward’s son, James, Earl of Wessex, is 15th in line to the British throne.
Article continues below advertisement
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, the youngest niece of King Charles, is now 16th in line.
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Anne
Princess Anne, who holds the title Princess Royal, is 17th in the line to the throne. While she is older than Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the absolute primogeniture rule pushed her further down the list of heirs.
Article continues below advertisement
Peter Phillips
Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, is 18th in the line of succession. At the time of his birth, he ranked fifth but got pushed further by the younger royal heirs.
Article continues below advertisement
Savannah Phillips
Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughter Savannah Phillips is currently 19th in line to the throne. She was born on December 29, 2010, in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Article continues below advertisement
Isla Phillips
Isla Phillips, the 20th in line to the throne, is Peter and Autumn’s second daughter.
Source link