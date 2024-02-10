26
44
9
25
3
11
38
2
7
50
39
46
14
47
20
30
15
29
24
34
5
16
43
37
33
45
49
48
13
18
32
4
40
21
31
23
22
8
35
10
1

Who’s Next After King Charles?

154 3 minutes read

Source: MEGA

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer after his prostate procedure.

Feb. 10 2024, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

Prince William

prince wiliam
Source: MEGA

Prince William is King Charles and Princess Diana’s firstborn.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince George

prince george
Source: MEGA

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince George, born on July 22, 2013, stands second in the British line of succession behind his father.

Princess Charlotte

princess charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession, was born on May 2, 2015. She became the first British princess to rank above a brother following the implementation of the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which sees absolute primogeniture in the line of succession instead of the first male-preference law.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Louis

prince louis
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis has the official title His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Wales.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry

prince harry
Source: MEGA

Busy at work, Prince William had ‘no plans’ to meet with brother Prince Harry during his brief visit to see his father.

Despite giving up his senior royal title and position, Prince Harry remains one of the heirs to the throne. He is currently fifth in line.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Archie

prince archie
Source: MEGA

Prince Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Lilibet

princess lilibet
Source: MEGA

Princess Lilibet was born in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed another bundle of joy, Princess Lilibet, in 2021. She was added to the line of succession, currently at seventh, on July 26, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew

prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was the second in the line of succession when he was born.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip‘s second son, is eighth in the line of succession. He stepped back from his royal duties following the revelations about his ties to the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre’s exposés.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice

princess beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the tenth in line to the throne, turned two in September 2023.

Her middle name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, while the other honors Fergie.

“They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s which the new baby shares,” a source told Hello! magazine.

MORE ON:

Royal Family

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie

princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie was sixth in the line of succession when she was born.

Princess Eugenie, the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie, is 11th in line to the throne.

Article continues below advertisement

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie’s first child with Jack Brooksbank, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is now the 12th in line.

His proud parents welcomed him to the world in February 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank is named after his great great great grandfather.

Two years after August’s birth, Princess Eugenie and Jack’s second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, arrived. He currently ranks 13th in the list.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward

prince edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Once on the third spot in the line of succession, Prince Edward is now in 14th place.

Article continues below advertisement

James, Earl of Wessex

james earl of wessex
Source: MEGA

James, Earl of Wessex, marked his first royal engagement when he was four years old.

Prince Edward’s son, James, Earl of Wessex, is 15th in line to the British throne.

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

lady louise mountbatten windsor
Source: MEGA

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was born with esotropia.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, the youngest niece of King Charles, is now 16th in line.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Anne

princess anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Princess Anne, who holds the title Princess Royal, is 17th in the line to the throne. While she is older than Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the absolute primogeniture rule pushed her further down the list of heirs.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Phillips

peter phillips
Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips and Princess Anne welcomed Peter Phillips in November 1977.

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, is 18th in the line of succession. At the time of his birth, he ranked fifth but got pushed further by the younger royal heirs.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Phillips

savannah phillips
Source: MEGA

Savannah Phillips is Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest great-grandchild.

Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughter Savannah Phillips is currently 19th in line to the throne. She was born on December 29, 2010, in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Isla Phillips

isla phillips
Source: MEGA

Isla Phillips was a royal bridesmaid when Princess Eugenie tied the knot.

Isla Phillips, the 20th in line to the throne, is Peter and Autumn’s second daughter.


Source link

154 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

The Source |Comedian DC Young Fly Breaks Silence Following His Lover’s Death

The Source |Comedian DC Young Fly Breaks Silence Following His Lover’s Death

Diageo Retains Full Ownership Rights of Ciroc and DeLeón Brands in Settlement with Diddy

Diageo Retains Full Ownership Rights of Ciroc and DeLeón Brands in Settlement with Diddy

Miami Based Multi-talented Artist Kēvens Drops New Single ‘Legal Dreamers’, Blending Reggae & EDM

Miami Based Multi-talented Artist Kēvens Drops New Single ‘Legal Dreamers’, Blending Reggae & EDM

WATCH: Lil Baby Says ‘F— the Rats’ On Stage as a Gunna Collaboration Played

WATCH: Lil Baby Says ‘F— the Rats’ On Stage as a Gunna Collaboration Played

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo