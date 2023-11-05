Celebrities Who Have Been Charged With Domestic Violence

American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts had a tumultuous relationship with her costar Evan Peters before they broke up for good.

They started dating in 2012, but the next year, police responded to a call regarding domestic abuse involving the then-couple. The authorities arrived at a Montreal hotel where they found the Dahmer star with a bloody nose and bite mark, leading to Roberts’ arrest on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Peters decided not to press charges, and they released a joint statement after the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” their representative said. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

The couple got engaged in 2013 but broke up amicably in 2015. Their on-again, off-again relationship continued until they broke up for good in 2019.