TikTok’s Add to Music App launches in South Africa – TikTok has launched a new feature that harnesses the power of music discovery to directly drive music consumption on music streaming services.

Add to Music App is a new feature which gives music fans the ability to save the songs they discover on TikTok on the music streaming services of their choice, including Apple Music and Spotify.

‘Add to Music’ directly driving music consumption on music streaming services

Following its successful launch in the US and UK , one month ago, TikTok is pleased to announce that Add to Music App is now rolling out to users in 19 new countries around the world, including South Africa.

The new app on TikTok is now rolling out for users in 19 new markets. Canada; Japan; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Saudi Arabia; Ireland; Sweden; Thailand; Malaysia; UAE; Argentina; Colombia; The Netherlands; Turkey; South Africa; Vietnam and the Philippines.

The music app has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like.

How to Use ‘Add To Music’ App

The feature appears as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. This allows users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice. After a user presses the Add Song button, they can save it to their preferred music streaming service such as Apple Music or Spotify.

The track can be saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service. Users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Following the first use of the Add to Music App feature, the music app selected will then become the default music streaming service for future track saves, although users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings. Users can also use the Add to Music App feature from an artist’s Sound Detail Page.

“We have already had an incredible response to the launch of Add to Music App in the US and UK. Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favourite music streaming services, driving music discovery and helping more tracks to break through and become hits.

We are really excited to be bringing the feature to millions more music fans around the world, providing even more opportunities for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers.” ~ Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development.

*The user can choose between the music apps already installed on their phone.

