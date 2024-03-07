Wesrok, Busy Signal Drop ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’ Video

Wesrok has teamed with Busy Signal for Don’t Get Me Wrong, which received a new video on Friday.

“The feedback to the video has been great, special big ups to Busy Signal for his support of this song. A song like this has universal appeal because we’re living in a time where there is too much hatred, nations fighting against nations, and personal battles and animosities. Wesrok wants to be part of that change, so I am singing about love, “Wesrok, whose real name is Percival Buddan, said.

“It is not so much what you have, it is what you do with it. If you have much or little, you can do good acts for the less fortunate just the same.”

Busy Signal, Wesrok

Produced by 360 Global Entertainment, the song name-drops black heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. and champions a philosophy of charity for the disenfranchised and positive messages of peace and fellowship in the world.

“It has been a wonderful experience working with Busy Signal, he is a very cool, calm and committed artiste who is an established artiste in the international space. It was a pleasure working with him,” he said.Previously, Wesrok collaborated with Masicka and Laa Lee on Try to Hold Me and There’s A Party, respectively.

“2024 is the year for Wesrok to take it to a different level, I have a lot of shows coming up. I will be performing in Florida in March, I will be moving on to do shows in London, UK and other parts of Europe, as well as Australia. My management has been in discussion with other promoters, so this year will be extremely busy for Wesrok,” he said.

A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Wesrok began recording four years ago. His initial songs, such as Poor Country Boy and Born As A Winner, reflected his strong American country music influences.

His EP, Look At Me Now, was released in April 2021. In 2022, Wesrok made his debut on Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay.