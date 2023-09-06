SAMRO members are urged to secure their heritage and legacy by participating in National Wills Week 

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) encourages its members to participate in the Law Society of South Africa’s National Wills Week. This opportunity allows members to engage in forward-looking legacy planning to ensure that their wishes are carried out according to their Wills, even after they depart from this world.

National Wills Week, which runs from 11 to 15 September this year, is an established campaign among the law profession’s social outreach and access to justice initiatives and will offer SAMRO members the opportunity to secure their legacy by establishing legally valid wills.

Through collaborative efforts with attorneys who participate by giving their time and skills, SAMRO members can ensure the preservation of their musical contributions, ensuring the enduring echo of their artistic influence well beyond their lifetime.

The upcoming initiative presents a unique platform for SAMRO members to preserve their musical heritage and legacy with a comprehensive Will protecting their creative legacy and securing the financial aspects of their works for their beneficiaries.

SAMRO members can take comfort in knowing that their musical creations will generate income for their chosen beneficiaries in the next 50 years after their passing. A meticulously drafted will designate rightful beneficiaries, allowing for seamless music royalty transmission even in the creator’s absence. The absence of a valid Will increases the possibility of disputes between potential estate beneficiaries, resulting in unnecessary delays in income distribution to heirs.

In the event of a dispute arising as a result of a member dying intestate (without a valid Will), SAMRO will not pay out any royalties until the dispute is resolved, often resulting in frustrated beneficiaries.

To avoid such complications and to ensure that your loved ones receive the royalties they are entitled to without delay, SAMRO and the LSSA are putting measures in place to assist members without Wills to draft and execute a valid will, free of charge for the week of 11 to 15 September 2023 only. Thereafter, a fee will be charged.

By actively participating in National Wills Week, SAMRO members will be able to leave a lasting legacy for their beneficiaries. Accomplished legal experts will guide participants in creating personalised Wills aligned with personal goals, navigating potential complexities to ensure legal integrity.

SAMRO will host an information sharing session with members on Friday, 08 September 2023. Additionally, members are encouraged to find an attorney nearby and schedule a consultation session during Wills Week, by visiting the Law Society of South Africa’s website HERE

Booking an appointment with an attorney for National Wills Week will allow SAMRO members to receive a free basic will drafting service.

For more information or assistance, call the Law Society of South Africa at (012) 366 8800 or e-mail at [email protected]

Source: Ambani