Neon Dreams & Matthew Mole Drop Nostalgia-Fueled Video: Award-winning Canadian group Neon Dreams and South African award-winning singer/songwriter Matthew Mole have released the music video for their collaboration ‘The Art of Letting Go.’

Directed by Neon Dreams front man Frank Kadillac and South African filmmaker Dan Lewis Cole, the video brings the song’s lyrics to life as Mole sings alone in a bedroom covered in posters of famous musicians, before quickly revealing that everything is not as it seems … from the posters to the bedroom. It quickly becomes a raucous nostalgia-fueled fever dream filled with visual references from the 90s and 00s, showcasing each artist’s electric charisma as they trade verses.

Neon Dreams – made up of Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris – has been steadily ascending with their self-described “sunshine music for the soul,” an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and electronic elements. This journey has not only seen them evolve musically and resonate with fans around the world but has also allowed them to forge meaningful connections with other artists. One of those connections being Matthew Mole.

“Writing with Matthew Mole is electric. When you meet people with similar values it’s going to instantly amplify the moment you’re in. With The Art of Letting Go, I’d just returned from India, and I was feeling unbelievably inspired. With this song I wanted to create a track that’s an anthem for kids who are going through something they may not have a word for, something that’s hard to describe… and I wanted to help teach them to let go of something that’s hurting them. Energy flows through us like water flows through a river. Music is a powerful tool that can help people acknowledge negative energy and release it. That’s the art of letting go.” ~ Neon Dreams vocalist Frank Kadillac

“I met Neon Dreams in South Africa in 2022. At the time, I’d been working on a pop-punk song. It turns out that genre is loved by Neon Dreams as much as I love it! Then we got into the studio together just to see what would happen…and that’s where “The Art of Letting Go was born!” ~ Matthew Mole

Both artists are known for their message-driven lyrics and ‘The Art of Letting Go’ is no exception. This new collaboration is already a standout release for both acts, with radio airplay across the US, Canada, South Africa, Europe, and New Zealand.

Neon Dreams Tour Dates

21 March Barnyard Pretoria

22 March Baileys Bedfordview

23 March Barnyard Vereeniging

24 March Barnyard Silverstar

27 March Barnyard Durban

31 March Kirstenbosch Cape Town

