Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber & More

Among Gomez’s ex-boyfriends and rumored romances, her relationship with Justin Bieber created the most buzz.

The former couple went through an on-again, off-again relationship after starting as friends. They made their relationship red carpet official at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party before calling it quits in 2012.

They got back together again in April 2013 but called it quits for good in late 2014 when the Ghost singer moved on with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Despite their breakup, the trio still appears in the headlines as fans continue to ship Gomez and Bieber. She also dropped her album, Rare, in 2020, which included songs about their breakup, like Lose You to Love Me.