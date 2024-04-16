38
[WATCH] G. Dep Says Technology Is Making It Hard To Adjust After Prison Life

After serving over 13 years behind bars for murder, former Bad Boy artist G. Dep admits that paying for items using his phone and pay-to-ride mopeds seen all over the city present a sort of culture shock for the 49-yer-old looking to get readjusted to society.

In his first interview since his release with Art Of Dialogue, Dep says that the biggest challenge that he’s face since his release is learning about the digital age and social media society.

Back in 2010, Dep, whose real name is Travell Coleman, confessed to a cold case homicide from 1993 after walking into an NYPD Precinct and telling them details to the murder, which earned him a second degree murder charge, which landed him behind bars.

Coleman was released on April 4 and granted a 6-month early release but doesn’t regret his decision to turn himself in.






