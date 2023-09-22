Where to watch the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup Games 🏈

Calling all rugby enthusiasts!

Brace yourselves for an exhilarating Rugby World Cup experience like never before. Nelson Mandela Square and Eastgate Shopping Centre are putting their weight behind hosting Joburg’s most action-packed Rugby World Cup experience.

These two popular shopping centres proudly announce their partnership as the official MTN Springboks Fans Malls for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

Customers are invited to immerse themselves in the green and gold spirit! These two shopping centres will be screening ALL of the Springboks’ matches LIVE.

The best part? Entrance is free, and everyone is welcome.

Gather your family and friends, come hungry and thirsty! Get ready to cheer on the beloved Springboks, who are the reigning champions! Indulge in your favorite meals and beverages! There are dozens of restaurants on Nelson Mandela Square or Eastgate’s Piazza.

Where to watch the Springboks’ Rugby At Fan Malls:

Nelson Mandela Square: Located adjacent to Sandton City. 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196

Eastgate Shopping Centre Piazza: 43 Bradford Road Bedfordview 2008.

Space at both venues is limited and fans are advised to come early. Remember to wear your green and gold! Let’s roar together as one!

For regular updates, essential information and fixture times, visit our websites:

Nelson Mandela Square

Eastgate Shopping Center

Or follow on social media:

Nelson Mandela Square Facebook

Eastgate Facebook

