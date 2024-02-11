Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Score Legal Victory in Assault Lawsuit

Two years ago, a security guard from a venue in Germany filed a lawsuit against rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, alleging that Petty assaulted him after a fan was allowed to run on stage during a concert. Now, Nicki and Zoo have scored a small victory in the legal battle after a judge branded the accuser’s request for damages ‘excessive’ and demanded further evidence.

According to a report from Radar Online, the man who sued Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, identified as Thomas Weidenmuller, sought a default judgment against the duo in a Los Angeles Superior Court. However, the judge denied the motion at a recent hearing, citing issues with the authentication of Weidenmuller’s medical bills.

The court found that Weidenmuller’s medical records from Germany needed to be translated into English by a qualified interpreter and certified under oath. This requirement underscores the importance of accurate documentation in legal proceedings, particularly when it comes to substantiating claims of damages.

Furthermore, the judge deemed the request for general damages in the amount of $700,000 as “excessive,” signaling a potential setback for Weidenmuller’s case. This decision reflects the court’s scrutiny of the damages sought and its commitment to ensuring fair and reasonable compensation in accordance with the law.

In response to the judge’s ruling, Weidenmuller has been granted additional time to address the issues with his motion and provide the necessary documentation. This extension offers him the opportunity to rectify any deficiencies and strengthen his case before the court.

The legal victory for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty represents a significant development in the ongoing lawsuit, signaling a potential shift in momentum. As the case progresses, both parties will continue to navigate the complexities of the legal system in pursuit of a resolution.

As the lawsuit unfolds, the outcome will have broader implications for the entertainment industry and the legal responsibilities of performers and venue operators. In the meantime, Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and Weidenmuller will await further proceedings as they seek to resolve the dispute through the judicial process.

