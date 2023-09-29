Bricka Iphanta Reveals Soldier On A Mission 2.0

South African military rapper Bricka Iphanta is back with a proverbial bang! He has just released his much-anticipated album, namely, ‘Soldier On A Mission 2.0.’ The album is a follow-up to his previous projects. These include ‘Soldier On A Mission,’ ‘Dozen Tape,’ and ‘The Con032scious Mixtape.’

‘Soldier On A Mission 2.0’ has a 20-song strong track listing. A monumental album that showcases his growth and evolution as an artist. Each song has been carefully selected. Delivering high-quality production, staying true to the project’s image. Also, intended to resonate with a broad audience.

Bricka Iphanta’s genre is ‘Military Kasi Rap Hip Hop.’ A unique blend of township-relevant lyrics infused with military language and sound effects. A reflection of his life experiences and also the environment in which he creates his music.

About Bricka Iphanta

Bricka Iphanta’s musical influences range from Kwaito music legends like Zola and Mandoza. Including contemporary rap artists like Beast RSA, Styles P, and Ab Soul. His sound is a fusion of hip-hop, Kwaito, and military-inspired elements. Creating a unique blend that resonates with a diverse audience.

Bricka Iphanta’s journey into music started during his school years in 2004. With inspiration drawn from the likes of KZN rapper Shon G. Over the years, his passion for music grew. This led to the release of his debut single in 2012.

A Change in Career Path

His career path took an interesting turn when he joined the South African Military in 2008. He momentarily stepped away from music to undergo basic military training. However, his love for music never waned. He returned to the scene stronger than ever.

Throughout his musical journey, Bricka Iphanta has shared stages with renowned artists. To name a few, Pro Kid, T-Bo Touch, Busi, Beast RSA, Duncan, Zakwe, and Siya Shezi. His tracks have also received airplay on prominent radio stations. These included Metro FM, Yfm, Ukhozi FM, and Gagasi FM. Additionally, his music videos have aired on Channel O and MTV Base.

“Soldier On A Mission 2.0 LP” is a reflection of Bricka Iphanta’s life experiences. Both in the township of Tongaat where he grew up, and during his time in the South African military. The album addresses a wide range of topics. Firstly, his personal views and challenges. In addition, he provides solutions and imparting wisdom to his audience.

The lead single off the project is ‘Yes,’ produced by 12 Gauge. This track offers a glimpse into Bricka Iphanta’s growth as an artist. Showing his commitment to delivering meaningful and impactful content. With a hook-driven sample, ‘Yes’ is a promising introduction to the album’s rich storytelling.

In addition to ‘Yes’ he has lined up six more singles for radio and social media promotions. These are ‘Blessed,’ ‘Palesa,’ ‘Ungrateful,’ ‘Celebration of A Soldier,’ and ‘The Streets.’ The singles collectively showcase an artistic evolution. Also, promoting the project’s overarching message.

Military & Music – The Balance

Despite challenges of balancing a military career and music, Bricka has managed to find a rhythm that works for him. He acknowledges the discipline and structure required in the military. This has also been applied to his music career. The South African Military has been supportive of his musical pursuits. They have granted him the flexibility to pursue both passions.

‘Soldier On A Mission 2.0’ encapsulates Bricka Iphanta’s mission. To ‘Defend & Entertain.’ His goal is to become the most influential rapper in the SADC Region’s military. He uses his lyrics to educate, inspire, and motivate his audience.

Bricka Iphanta’s musical philosophy centers on discipline. Maintaining an image of a soldier with a mission. He uses his music to impact society positively. His message is one of learning from past mistakes. Finding one’s purpose, and continuously striving for self-improvement.

“Soldier On A Mission 2.0” promises to be a game-changer in the South African music scene. Furthermore, solidifying Bricka Iphanta’s position as a prominent artist. His dedication to both his military and music careers is a testament to resilience and commitment to his craft.

