NEW MUSIC: A3O – GIGGLE

A3O, the dynamic Afrobeats sensation known for his unique blend of British and African musical influences, has dropped a scintillating new single titled “Giggle”. As the MOBO UnSung’s UK Afrobeat artist of 2022, A3O continues to make waves in the music industry with his infectious rhythms and uplifting lyrics.

A3O’s latest single, “Giggle” is a testament to his ability to fuse infectious rhythms with a positive message. The song encourages listeners to embrace the present moment, find joy in life, and celebrate their journey. With lyrics that seamlessly blend English and Yoruba, “Giggle” showcases A3O’s commitment to bridging cultural divides through music.

The track’s vibrant melodies and danceable rhythms are a testament to A3O’s prowess as a performer, while the song’s bridge introduces a change in tempo and instrumentation that adds depth and variation.

A3O’s “Giggle” promises to be a standout addition to the Afrobeats/Afro-Fusion genre, capturing the spirit of celebration and unity through music. The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Stream or Download “Giggle” now – https://song.link/s/0m0bXuP4zEfLdpMeq52W4J

Follow @Kinga3o on Instagram