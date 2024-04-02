Former Motown CEO Says She Will Not Testify Against Diddy

The ongoing saga of Diddy’s sexual misconduct and sex trafficking allegations has taken some unexpected twists and turns, with several notables being named in the lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. The suit includes claims against a major label executive who vehemently denies any allegations and contends that there is nothing she could take the stand and say to testify against Mr. Sean Combs.

Former Motown Records chief executive officer Ethiopia Habtemariam was named in Jones’ lawsuit as a willing participant in a drug- and sex-trafficking ring for the mogul’s alleged “RICO enterprise.” Habtemariam was specifically accused of being aware that alcoholic beverages served at his parties were laced with illegal substances. She denied all allegations made against her and with Jones’ attorney eventually dropping her from the suit, Habtemariam wants the world to know that under no circumstances will she be taking the stand against Diddy.

The 44-year-old exec made a statement yesterday(April 1) via AllHipHop, stating, “I am informed and believe that Mr. Blackburn has falsely represented to various social media sites and other media outlets that I agreed to ‘testify against’ Mr. Combs,” she shared. “This is completely untrue. I have no personal knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing by Mr. Combs and there is nothing I could testify to that would be against his interest.” She added, “Being falsely accused of criminal conduct is deeply upsetting to me. I did no wrong. I never saw or participated in any alleged racketeering enterprise, and I never saw, aided or, abetted, or tried to conceal any sex trafficking activity. In short, there is no basis for any of the claims asserted against me, and I should never have been named a defendant in this lawsuit.”

According to a preface in the court documents of Lil Rod’s case, the lawsuit contains “highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault. Additionally, there are graphic images of the aftermath of a shooting, redacted images of sexual intercourse, redacted images of minors, sex workers, and prostitutes, details of sex trafficking, the illegal distribution of guns, and drugs.”

Diddy’s lawyer denied all claims in the suit in a statement to HipHopDX, saying, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.” The statement goes on saying, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with [Lil Rod]’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls.”





