Jim Jones & Maino Hop On M Dot Taylor’s “Biggest Fan”

This is what happens when two of Hip-Hop’s greats hops on your record. In light of Hip-Hop’s 50th year anniversary, M Dot Taylor has enlisted Jim Jones and Maino on his newest single and visual titled “Biggest Fan.”

Hailing from Detroit but now based in Los Angeles, M Dot Taylor is a former military veteran who’s made it his mission to inspire and motivate audiences all around the world. The rising star boasts a story of resilience and tragedy (losing both parents), using the power of music to now heal and uplift. To date, M Dot Taylor has collaborated with Hip-Hop royalty, including Ice T, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and more.

“Biggest Fan” is produced by the legendary Zaytoven, which is exactly why the collaboration came into fruition.

M Dot Taylor states, “I wanted to work with Zaytoven, so I reached out to him and he made me a custom track with the exact vibe I requested. After he sent me the track, I wanted to go to Atlanta to let him hear what I did right away. After he heard it, we talked about some more business moves that I got coming down the pipeline in the near future, and then I tapped in with my Dipset family in NYC. I let them hear the track, and the Lobby Boyz told me to pull up to New York and let’s make it a movie. The rest was history. Shout out Jim, Maino, Zaytoven, Pone730, and my brother Will C.”

The crazy part, the video was shot during M Dot Taylor’s first visit to New York. With Will C of Street Heat spearheading the creative vision of the visual, it was only right they created authentic NY bodega, front porch in the neighborhood vibes.

M Dot Taylor adds, “What I like about Jim, Maino, and Zaytoven is they’re all attached to greatness and longevity. They keep finding ways to stay on top of the game while maintaining the respect from their peers in the industry. It’s a lot of one hit wonders out there, but those three catalogues combined is crazy.”

The takeaway? It’s okay to spoil the ones that adore you the most. Sometimes it’s not about you, it’s about paying it forward to those that ALWAYS hold you down.





