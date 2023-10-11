E-40 to be Honored with Key to City of His Hometown

E-40 will have the key to his hometown of Vallejo, CA. According to KTVU, the Vallejo city council will decide to officially announce the rapper, born Earl Stevens, for outstanding achievement in arts, culture, business and philanthropy.

“Mr. Stevens has represented Vallejo and made significant philanthropic contributions to the city, including supporting local schools, providing bikes for the youth and donating meals to those in need,” the Mayor’s memo stated, “He also leveraged his voice for key social causes, including joining California Governor Gavin Newsom for a bill signing in 2022 that would protect hip-hop artists’ creative expression through their lyrics.”

E-40 has a street named after him in South Vallejo, a mile-long stretch of Magazine Street is “E-40 Way.”

E-40 to be honored with key to city of Vallejo https://t.co/SBHGHQ4AUZ — KTVU (@KTVU) October 10, 2023

Last month, E-40 introduced a new addition to his flourishing wine and spirits empire with “Piñascato,” a Piña Colada-flavored wine.

This innovative blend combines the tropical flavors of pineapple and toasted coconut with the classic character of Moscato. Piñascato joins E-40’s diverse portfolio, which already includes over 15 still and sparkling wine offerings under his “Earl Stevens Selections” line, as well as tequila (E. Cuarenta Tequila), cognac (Tycoon Cognac), bourbon (Kuiper Belt Bourbon), gin (Kuiper Belt Gin), pre-mixed cocktails (Sluricane), and golden lager beer (E. Cuarenta Cerveza). E-40 is known for his unique approach to wine, having unveiled three additional flavors in 2022 – Blueberry, Strawberry, and Orangesicle.

Beyond his success in the wine and spirits industry, E-40 also boasts a well-regarded food brand, “Goon With The Spoon,” featuring burritos, sausages, and ice cream. In December 2023, he expanded this line to include a soul food range and introduced a mouthwatering Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor as its debut product.





