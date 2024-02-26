[WATCH] Battle Rapper Murda Mook Gets Arrested On IG Live

Famed battle rapper Murda Mook took to Instagram Live to document a police confrontation at his home and ended with Mook being taken into custody by authorities.

Mook can be heard throughout most of the video footage asking the officers why they were in his home, but one of the officers said that it was Mook’s wife who called the police and that’s why they were there.

After being told earlier that he was not under arrest, one of the officers were told Mook, whose real name is Johnathan Ancrum, to put a shirt on because he was being taken into custody for scratching his daughter’s arm, even though Mook claims that his daughter scratched her own arm.





