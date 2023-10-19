Khloe Kardashian’s 10 Biggest Photoshop Fails

In another Instagram photo featuring her baby daughter, Kardashian was accused of using a tool or filter to smooth out her skin. Her fans found the editing “too much,” as it almost erased and blurred out her nose.

“You are so much more powerful than you know! Keep going,” she captioned her post, which stirred controversy due to an obvious Photoshopping fail.

In the snap, her hair had traces of an airbrush tool that were seemingly used to change the shape of her hair.

Kardashian’s left thumb also looked like it had been duplicated due to a “second thumb” hiding behind it. She responded to the comment and explained that it was caused by the editing app she used.

“Babe, it’s a glitch app. You can’t control what it makes a glitch effect to,” she wrote. “The fact that y’all think one would Photoshop thumbs concerns me a bit. What the hell are y’all Photoshopping?”